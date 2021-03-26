Instead of the usual large free-for-all in Washington Park, the Michigan City Police Department will host two Easter Egg Hunts at the same time on April 1, one in Garden Estates and one at Lakeland Estates.
Pandemic guidelines mean the annual candy giveaway in the park will not be held, but MCPD officers and complex will be handing out candy-filled eggs to children at the Tall Timbers apartments on April 1.
File photos
MICHIGAN CITY – The city's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be going "back to the neighborhoods" this year, with two concurrent events to be held at large apartment complexes, along with an egg giveaway by police officers at a third site.
“The men and women of the Michigan City Police Department recognize the continual need to build healthy relationships with the community we serve," Police Chief Dion Campbell said.
