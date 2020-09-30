Editor's Note

To mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Herald-Dispatch asked several prominent women in the county to share their thoughts on suffrage and the state of women's rights today. Over the next several days, we will run a series of these stories and essays – which both celebrate the occasion, and remind us that there is still work to be done.

African American suffragists such as Naomi Anderson of Michigan City had a distinctive experience from their white constituents.

Stories of African American women are all too familiar, even in today’s society. African American women are talented with no opportunity to advance, especially in areas like Michigan City.

La’Tonya Troutman is Environmental Climate Justice & Communication Chair for the NAACP-La Porte County Chapter.

