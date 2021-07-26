Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County on Saturday afternoon. The boat caught fire after being refueled, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Photo provided / Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources
SYRACUSE — Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on a northern Indiana lake on Saturday.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the fire that happened just before 3 p.m., when Kosciusko County Dispatch received a 911 call for a boat fire with injuries near the Wawasee Boat Company on Lake Wawasee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.