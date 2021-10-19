top story
La Porte's Taco Fest a spicy hit to close out Friday Night Live season
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City man released again following weapons arrest while free on bond
- La Porte man convicted of raping intoxicated woman, sentenced to 14 years in prison
- Michigan City traffic stop leads to arrest of two women on multiple drug charges
- La Porte director says his classic horror film was personal, inspired by real-life experiences
- Father and mother face multiple charges over death of 4-year-old South County boy
- Michigan City woman's lifelong dream to be realized with grand opening on dance studio
- Michigan City Police release surveillance photo of suspect in bank robbery
- Israeli firm to build nation's largest solar farm in Starke County with $1.5B investment
- La Porte director Hancock reflects on 'Scaring Jessica to Death' for 50 years
- An unnecessary addition?: Local basketball coaches generally indifferent, opposed to mercy rule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Two tickets for Prairie View: Winters and Skibinski advance to golf state finals by way of playoff (1)
- Masks apparently helping as La Porte Schools continue to monitor impacts of COVID-19 (1)
- Boy's tragic death should be time to come together for change (1)
- Michigan City man released again following weapons arrest while free on bond (1)
- One for the road: Michigan City's Skibinski readies for her third and final state tournament (1)
- La Porte's American Licorice releasing spooky new candies to help celebrate Halloween (1)
Recent Comments
-
Spence1975 said:Anyone who would say what Mr Francesconi said, may not fully understand Statiscs and Statistical Probabilities. You cannot understand controll…
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good luck, hope you medal!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.