Gardeners of all ages grew food for themselves and the community during the 2019 at Pax Center community gardens. And while the pandemic mostly shut things down last year, applications for plots for spring planting are again being accepted.
Photos provided / Pax Center
The Jackson Street Community Garden still has free plots available for area residents, just in time for the spring planting season.
Residents wishing to start their own garden, but without any gardening space, can snag a free plot at the Brighton Street Green Space in La Porte.
La PORTE — Spring planting season has begun, and the Pax Center in La Porte wants residents to know free plots are still available at two city sites – the Jackson Street Community Garden and Brighton Street Green Space.
With one site on a former parking area and the other at a former dairy factory in downtown La Porte, both options have plenty to offer residents, especially those without garden space of their own, according to Lead Pastor and Pax Center CEO Nate Loucks.
