INDIANAPOLIS — As of Monday morning, 568,328 Indiana residents had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 146,333 are fully vaccinated. And many more soon will be after the state opened vaccinations to another large population segment.
Indiana residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday. Vaccines were previously available to residents 70 and older, along with health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff.
As of 4 p.m. (CST) Monday, the first day of eligibility, nearly 96,000 Hoosiers ages 65-69 had scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to ISDH.
A total of nearly 103,000 first-dose appointments for all eligible age groups were scheduled Monday. Since Indiana began offering vaccine in late December, more than 1.3 million first- and second-dose appointments have been scheduled.
State officials have based shot eligibility on age rather than moving up teachers and other essential workers as other states have done. They cite statistics that those ages 60 and older represent 93 percent of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and 64 percent of hospitalizations, arguing that vaccinating those people will have the biggest impact.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available, according to ISDH.
The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone, or who need assistance with registration, can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.
A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
The coronavirus has killed nearly 10,000 people in Indiana, with almost 60 percent of those deaths in the past three months during the state’s most lethal surge, according to ISDH statistics.
On Monday, the agency reported 1,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 628,391. Another 16 deaths were reported, bringing the pandemic toll to 9,613 confirmed and 376 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, another 16 cases were reported on Monday, raising the county totals to 9,382 infected and 170 dead, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, 1,750 new cases and 5 deaths were reported statewide, including 20 cases in the county. On Saturday, 2,389 cases and 43 deaths were reported, including 21 cases and 1 death in the county.
