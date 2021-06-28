The La Porte County Public Library Exchange (above) is now open at 807 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. It houses two meeting rooms, a classroom, audio and video recording studios, sewing machines, design software, 3D printers (below), soldering equipment, a CNC milling machine, wood lathes and more.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Public Library has announced the opening of its newest facility, the Library Exchange in La Porte.
The Exchange, at 807 Indiana Ave. in La Porte, is a multi-use community space dedicated to connecting people and ideas while removing barriers to equipment access, according to Fonda Owens, library director.
