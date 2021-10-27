INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials said Wednesday the state should be able to immediately inoculate a third of children ages 5 to 11 as preparations are made to expand Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group if the federal government gives it approval.
Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the state expects to receive 200,000 additional COVID vaccines intended for its roughly 600,000 5- to 11-year-olds on Monday and Tuesday.
Smaller shipments of the vaccine are expected in the following weeks, a process similar to earlier vaccine rollouts, she said.
The announcement came one day after an advisory committee with the FDA endorsed the kid-size doses. The full FDA is expected to authorize the shots within days, followed by the CDC next week.
“We will be prepped and ready to start giving it as soon as the CDC gives its approval,” Weaver said. “Personally, I believe this first round will definitely be enough for everybody who’s been waiting and excited to go get vaccinated.”
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said state health officials will have “no problem” being able to quickly reorder more vaccines when needed.
The state has more than 1,300 vaccination sites – across 92 counties – available for children ages 5 to 11, Weaver said.
The Indiana State Department of Health also announced that nearly 7 million vaccine doses have so far been administered in Indiana, and about 57 percent of those eligible in the state are fully vaccinated.
Officials believe that has helped slow the recent spike in cases, as reflected on this week’s map of COVID spread threat risk, which shows nearly half the state in the second-safest yellow category. La Porte, Porter, St. Joseph and Lake in Northwest Indiana were among the group in yellow.
In La Porte County last week, there were 168 new cases per 100,000 residents, and an all-test positivity rate of 6.55 percent. On Wednesday, there were 33 new cases reported in the county, and an all-test positivity rate of 7.5 percent, according to ISDH.
Most of the rest of the state is in the second-riskiest orange category, including Starke, Marshall, Jasper and Newton counties.
Only one county – Blackford County in eastern Indiana – remains in the red category; and for the first time in several weeks, one county is now in the safest blue category – Monroe County in southern Indiana.
