INDIANAPOLIS — The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to frontline healthcare workers in Indiana, after the state’s first allotment of vaccine arrived Monday morning.
The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne shortly after noon Monday.
Parkview and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville both received initial doses of vaccine Monday morning. The two are among the five pilot hospitals slated to receive the vaccine first. Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.
A spokesman for Franciscan Health Michigan City, which will administer the vaccines for workers in La Porte and Starke counties, said the vaccine is expected to arrive Thursday, with the first dose to be administered Friday.
A Saint Joseph Health System spokesman also said the vaccine is expected to arrive Thursday, with distribution beginning on Friday for workers in St. Joseph and Marshall counties.
The arrival of the vaccine is an “incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Jimtown, said, “The approval of a safe and effective vaccine is a major step on the path to defeating coronavirus, restoring our way of life, and fully rebuilding our nation’s economy. This historic breakthrough is a testament to America’s innovative spirit and our determination to work together to find solutions when challenges confront us.
“I’m grateful to the scientists, health care workers, and trial volunteers who made this achievement possible ... The American people can be confident that this vaccine and any others approved by the FDA will be safe, effective, affordable, and widely available.
“I look forward to doing my part to end the pandemic by taking a vaccine once it is available to the public.”
More than 20,000 Indiana healthcare workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by week’s end, and additional shipments are expected weekly. The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.
Because vaccines will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19; as well as long-term care residents and staff who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
“Our frontline healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
“By opening the vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our healthcare workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities nationwide, which care for about 5 million people each year, said its workers must be prioritized.
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said, “The delivery of a safe and effective vaccine can’t come soon enough. More than 100,000 in long term care have died from this virus in the U.S. and our nursing homes are now experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases since last spring with more than 2,000 residents succumbing to this virus each week.”
He said time is of the essence.
“Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of this virus, combined with the significant increase of community spread across the U.S., time is of the essence and these vaccines will literally be a lifesaver for thousands of residents, and expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones.
“A one-month delay in distributing the vaccine to all long-term care residents and caregivers could result in more than 20,000 of our residents losing their life when a vaccine could protect them. We’re in a life or death race against the clock.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said long-term care staff and residents are being prioritized “because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on these vulnerable Hoosiers.
“Half of the state’s COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.”
Weaver, who is leading the state’s vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received. She encouraged Hoosiers to begin preparing for when the vaccine is widely available.
“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Weaver said.
For more information about the vaccine, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.