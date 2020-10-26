La PORTE — With COVID-19 spreading rapidly across much of Indiana, including La Porte County, local health officials plan to start getting tougher about prevention.
Rising coronavirus positivity rates last week prompted the state to downgrade the county to its “orange” spread threat level on its state metrics map.
That, along with increased hospitalizations and reaching the 60 COVID-19-related death mark in La Porte County prompted county Health Office Dr. Sandra Deausy on Friday to announce a series of measures she’s dubbed “Project Vigilant.”
She plans to use her authority under state law to fight further the spread of the virus.
Indiana Code Section 16-20-1-24 provides that local health officers may “forbid public gatherings when considered necessary to prevent and stop epidemics.”
And IC Section 16-20-1-25 also allows a health officer to “abate” any condition that may “transmit, generate or promote disease,” including the authority to seek a court injunction.
Step 1 in Project Vigilant was to send letters last week to all businesses in La Porte County to remind them of their obligation to ensure masks are worn in public spaces where commerce is being conducted, Deausy said.
“The masks must cover the nose and mouth, and those serving the public must always wear masks – no exceptions,” she said.
“I’ve also reminded business owners there is no legal immunity currently, which means they have workers’ compensation liability if an employee becomes infected due to their lack of enforcement, and the business can be sued by patrons who become sick because masking wasn’t enforced.”
She said businesses are being put on notice.
“I’ve made it clear that if we get reliable reports that a restaurant, bar or business establishment selling any kind of food, such as a convenience mart, is not adhering to guidelines, we will use our authority to pull their permit and shut them down. Period.”
Step 2 will be calling for public vigilance.
The health officer is encouraging members of the public that if they “see something, say something,” she said.
“First bring it to the attention of the manager or owner of an establishment or the host of a party, function or gathering – including a religious service or a non-profit event – and if nothing is done to ensure masking and social distancing, then call the department.”
The La Porte County Health Department has set up a phone number, 219-362-2525, where residents can report businesses, events or functions that are non-compliant with CDC masking and social distancing guidelines, she said.
“Step 3 ... is I’m requiring anyone holding a function in excess of 250 persons to run the arrangements past the Health Department as we did before moving to Stage 5 statewide.”
A recent “super-spreader wedding in St. Joseph County – reported in Friday’s South Bend Tribune – has resulted in the isolation or quarantine of nearly 40 nurses and hospital staff who attended the event and did not wear masks is a reminder of how critical it is that everyone comply with the mask mandate particularly when participating in a party or social function,” Deausy said.
She also noted that on a recent episode of Meet the Press, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that “the next six to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic.”
She said she doesn’t want that to happen in La Porte County.
“I will use any of the significant authority I have under Indiana law to reduce the spread of this virus and will insist on universal mask wearing and social distancing. No exceptions.”
