Dunes artistic director

Steve Scott, the new artistic director of the Dunes Arts Foundation, speaks during the organization’s Cabaret at the Gardens fundraiser this year at Friendship Botanic Gardens.

 Photo provided / Andy Neal

MICHIGAN CITY — An award-winning producer and established director is taking over the artistic helm at Dunes Summer Theatre.

On Tuesday, Dunes Arts Foundation announced Steve Scott as their new artistic director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.