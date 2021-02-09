La PORTE – With COVID-19 numbers dropping across the county and state in recent weeks, the city of La Porte has announced it will resume in-person meetings.
Meetings of the City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, and other committees will be open to the public starting next week, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.
Meetings will be opened beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, though COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in effect, the mayor said.
"In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the number of people allowed in the building to watch will be restricted," Dermody said. All guests will be required to sign in, wear a mask, and have their temperature checked.
"Public engagement is an important part of the process," Dermody said.
"While we've welcomed residents to participate in our meetings virtually over the last year, nothing beats in-person interaction. We are thrilled to see that the COVID numbers have dropped so we can once again open up these meetings."
Residents unable to attend the City Council and Board of Works meetings will still be able to catch them live on the city's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Citizens may also watch the meetings on Local Channel 98 at 8 p.m. on the following Thursday
The county has been in the orange COVID-19 spread threat level for the last three weeks, and is expected to be upgraded to the yellow level when the state map is updated on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,225 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 641,874. Another 67 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,526 confirmed and 416 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, there were 8 new cases and 2 more deaths reported, raising the totals to 9,517 infected and 191 dead, according to ISDH.
The county's 7-day all-test positivity rate has fallen to 6.5% and the rate for unique individuals tested has fallen to 9.9%.
As of Tuesday, 718,934 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 240,145 were fully vaccinated.
