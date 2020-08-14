MICHIGAN CITY — Autumn is known for shorter days, colorful trees and cool, crisp nights, but anyone looking forward to those fall staples may need to wait a little longer as summer is expected to linger across much of the nation.
The autumnal equinox will mark the official changing of the seasons at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. AccuWeather’s long-range forecasters have been analyzing global weather patterns and different forecasting tools to predict what weather will unfold across the country in the coming months, according to Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist.
One big factor being taken into consideration for the 2020 fall forecast is the development of La Niña, a phenomenon in which the water near the equator in the Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal, which can influence the global weather pattern, he said.
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center says there is a 60 percent chance of a La Niña for the September-October through the November-January seasons.
“Even with the changing of the seasons, it may still feel like summer for many across the U.S. as warm weather holds strong,” Pastelok said.
That includes Northwest Indiana.
“Across the Great Lakes and Midwest, it’s been a hot summer and the heat is showing no signs of stopping through the first part of fall,” Pastelok said.
“The heat waves that we’ve seen that have been very impressive over the summer season are going to linger into September.”
This could mean more 90-degree days for cities that have roasted in the summer heat, but the prolonged summerlike warmth will not just be limited to the big cities, he said.
“Areas farther inland across the Northeast and westward over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes could experience spells of record-challenging warmth during the first half of autumn.”
And that could last into October.
“October will be a major turning point in the season for temperatures in the central and northwestern U.S., while residents near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts will face a very active hurricane season, he said.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center seems to agree with the Accuweather forecast.
Its long-range forecast calls for above average temperatures and average precipitation across the entire country through the fall, and continuing through the end of December.
While some may not like the extended warmth, it could prove to be beneficial for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastelok said.
A great many restaurants have expanded outdoor seating areas to allow for more guests to dine at the same time while maintaining social distancing guidelines, and prolonged warmth will allow these restaurants to keep revenue coming in for an extended period.
“A good portion of the fall season is gonna be beneficial to the workers that work outside and have more projects that have to get done and finished because, remember, they started out late due to [COVID-19],” Pastelok said.
As the calendar turns to October, families may start to think of trips to take in the colorful landscapes transformed by fall foliage, even if that means staying closer to home this year.
However, the best of the colors may occur about two weeks behind schedule.
“With all the warm weather, I think it’s going to be delayed again. It’s kind of been the typical rule the last couple of years,” Pastelok said.
And with the warm weather to persist, residents may not have to worry about snow or needing winter coats until well after Halloween.
“The chance of any snow across the north is going to be very late. In fact, the freeze potential is very late this year,” Pastelok said. For many, this means the first flurries may not fly until mid- to late November.
However, he warned that if there is an Arctic outbreak, the cold air flowing over the unusually warm waters of the Great Lakes could cause “significant” lake-effect snow events in places such as Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.”
