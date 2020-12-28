Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
NEW CASTLE — The Indiana Department of Correction will be hosting virtual hiring events in January for those looking to start a career in corrections. An IDOC recruiter and Human Resources Department representative will be available to answer questions, schedule interviews, and provide information about locations with immediate openings.
