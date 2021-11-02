MICHIGAN CITY — For anyone who ever wondered what it’s like to drive a school bus or work in a school cafeteria – now is the chance to find out.

Michigan City Area Schools is holding a “Test Drive” Open House and the public is invited to test drive a school bus and visit a test school kitchen to see if a career in Transportation or Food Service is a fit.

