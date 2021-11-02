Anyone who’s ever wondered what it’s like to drive a school bus can get behind the wheel when the Michigan City Area Schools offers a ‘Test Drive’ Open House on Saturday at the MCAS Service Building. The school district is accepting applications for bus drivers.
The open house will also include tours of a test school kitchen for those interested in jobs in the MCAS Food Service Department. Photo shows Lake Hills Elementary School’s food staff, from left, Rineda Samuels, Jonna Johnson, Rebecca Reid and Katie Loyd-Tech.
Anyone who’s ever wondered what it’s like to drive a school bus can get behind the wheel when the Michigan City Area Schools offers a ‘Test Drive’ Open House on Saturday at the MCAS Service Building. The school district is accepting applications for bus drivers.
Photos provided / MCAS
The open house will also include tours of a test school kitchen for those interested in jobs in the MCAS Food Service Department. Photo shows Lake Hills Elementary School’s food staff, from left, Rineda Samuels, Jonna Johnson, Rebecca Reid and Katie Loyd-Tech.
MICHIGAN CITY — For anyone who ever wondered what it’s like to drive a school bus or work in a school cafeteria – now is the chance to find out.
Michigan City Area Schools is holding a “Test Drive” Open House and the public is invited to test drive a school bus and visit a test school kitchen to see if a career in Transportation or Food Service is a fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.