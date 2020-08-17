HAMMOND — An Indiana company that trains law enforcement dogs, including agencies in La Porte County, has reached a settlement with the federal government over allegedly fraudulent payments it received.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II announced Friday that a pre-suit settlement has been reached under the False Claims Act for “false claims payable under a U.S. Department of Defense Contract for the Tactical Explosive Detection Dogs Program.”
During 2010, increased demand for military working dog teams in support of the U.S. Army’s mission in Afghanistan prompted the need for Tactical Explosive Detection Dogs with the capability of off-leash explosive detection functions, Hirsch said in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.
Vohne Liche Kennels, Inc., of Denver, Indiana, provides training for handlers and canines to perform specialized tasks, such as explosive detection.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have contracted with Vohne Liche Kennels for their training needs, including the Michigan City Police Department and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Vohne Liche Kennels was sub-contracted in 2011 to provide personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision and non‑personal services for the creation and operation of a training program for both military handlers and dogs for the TEDD program, according to Hirsch.
Vohne Liche Kennels was further contracted to provide Field Service Representatives who co-located with military units in Afghanistan. The FSRs monitored the activities of the newly-trained TEDD handlers and dogs to reinforce and improve their techniques.
Hirsch said Vohne Liche Kennels has agreed to pay $1.35 million to resolve the claims under the False Claims Act for fraudulently submitting claims for labor hours for trainers and FSRs involved in the TEDD program.
“Specifically, Vohne Liche Kennels inflated the number of labor hours billed for training sessions held at Vohne Liche Kennels’ Denver, Indiana, facility and at the U.S. Army’s proving grounds in Yuma Arizona,” he said.
“It also inflated the number of labor hours performed in Afghanistan by the FSRs. Under the settlement, Vohne Liche Kennels agrees to repay the $900,000 of federal funds received for the fraudulently billed claims, and also agrees to pay a civil penalty of $450,000.”
Hirsch said his office is vigilant against fraud of taxpayers.
“We will not tolerate dishonest contractors who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of federal taxpayers. My Office’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit will continue to require contractors who submit fraudulent claims for federal government funds to reimburse the government for their ill-gotten gains and also pay civil penalties...”
“The Defense Criminal Investigative Service will continue to aggressively pursue companies such as Vohne Liche Kennels that increase profits by exploiting DoD contracts through false claims,” said Cynthia Bruce, Special Agent in Charge, DCIS Southeast Field Office.
This settlement was reached as a result of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DCIS, Indianapolis Resident Agency, and the U.S. Army CID, Major Procurement Fraud Unit, Indianapolis Fraud Resident Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.