A long line of voters wait outside the old Coolspring Library on CR-400N on Monday morning, which was the last time to cast in-person absentee votes. Allyson Holt of Rolling Prairie said she arrived at 10:45 a.m. and waited in line until noon, when those in line were allowed to come in to vote, though anyone arriving after noon was told they would have to wait until Tuesday.
Allyson Holt, a former Michigan City resident, put on a Halloween plague mask while waiting in line to vote, saying she thought it would be fun, and was surprised that she was allowed to keep in on while voting. She had brought a cloth mask just in case.
Holt said she wanted to vote Monday so her husband could go Tuesday and they would not have to take their 1-year-old daughter with them. Overall, she said the early voting site was very well organized, and everyone was very respectful of one another.
La PORTE — With thousands more mail-in ballots expected to be cast, La Porte County officials will have more than double the absentee vote counters on hand for Tuesday’s general election than for June’s trouble-filled primary.
On Friday, the La Porte County Election Board gave the public a final update on preparations for Election Day.
