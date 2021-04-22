La PORTE — With La Porte County back in the orange advisory level for COVID-19 spread risk, and getting closer to red, county health officials are stressing that the public wear masks and get vaccinated.
“The bottom line is, we’re not doing well,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said. “I’m very concerned. If we go to red, schools will be out again. It’s very disturbing.”
The county’s latest spike in COVID-19 cases was discussed at the La Porte County Health Department’s quarterly meeting Tuesday.
“Obviously, we have the variants around, which are affecting us. We border onto Michigan, which is having a terrible time – worse than we are. Hopefully, some of these things will get back under control,” Deausy said.
The B.1.1.7 UK variant, according to La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners, is the widespread variant in La Porte County.
“That is the big outbreak that is happening in Michigan right now. The counties along the Michigan border are seeing a higher number,” Lahners said.
“We are also seeing the California variant within La Porte County. We have a positive case of that.”
County nursing supervisor Jennifer Smith said there were 12 variant cases – 11 are the UK variant and one is the California strain.
“Ten of those were not vaccinated. Two of them were, however, one was vaccinated before their illness and one was less than two weeks before their illness,” Smith said. “There were no hospitalizations or deaths in the variants.”
Lahners also told the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday that the number of hospitalizations across District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper and Newton counties, is increasing.
“As of Monday, there were 185 hospitalizations that day due to COVID-19 and 11 of those were in ICU on ventilators. This is still very present and a very serious situation,” she said.
A big issue, according to Deausy, has been face masks, or the lack there of. Getting people to wear masks, she said, has been unbelievably difficult. La Porte County’s mask mandate has been extended until April 30.
“I don’t know how we get people to wear their masks. I get a lot of mail, trust me on this, on both sides. All I can do is continue to say how important it is,” Deausy said.
She credited masks and social distancing practices for the non-existent flu season this year.
“We had no flu because people were doing what they were supposed to be doing in the worst of the flu season. They were social distancing, they were washing their hands, they were wearing masks.
“As soon as we hit blue, people seemed to forget that we still had issues,” Deausy said.
Another problem, she said, is hesitancy to get the vaccine.
“Of course, because Johnson & Johnson being on pause, I think that’s added to it,” Deausy said. “Hopefully, the whole issue with Johnson & Johnson is not going to contribute to the hesitation.”
Lahners reported that the county’s vaccination clinic, located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, is going very well. As of Monday, they crossed the 22,000 shots given threshold.
The clinic, which offers the Moderna shot, now has enough vaccine to accept walk-ins.
“The vaccination program at the fairgrounds is amazing. I’ve been out there myself just to see it and I’ve had multiple of my own patients that have gone there and have stated nothing but congratulatory comments about it,” Deausy said.
La Porte County, Lahners said, is at 29 percent fully vaccinated. “We’re a little bit higher than the rest of the state.”
Lahners also highlighted a new website at ourshotlpc.com. The site gives COVID-19 and vaccination information about La Porte County, including vaccine locations and how to set up an appointment.
“It’s a very simple page. It’s very easy to use,” Lahners said.
At the end of May, the county’s vaccination clinic will be moving to the old La Porte Hospital for four months.
The La Porte County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a rent-free lease to move the clinic starting May 27.
“We’re hoping to get more foot traffic,” said Lahners, adding that she hopes the numbers will go up.
The partnership with Northwest Health also provides rent-free use of the hospital RV for mobile vaccinations.
“We are purchasing a vaccine refrigerator ... so we can transport vaccine around the county. We can have wheels and boots on the ground, and we can get to areas of the county that are more rural,” Lahners said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.