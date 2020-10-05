La PORTE — The city of La Porte is shutting down its bus service and canceling live meetings at City Hall after a TransPorte worker tested positive for COVID-19 but did not immediately notify officials.
A La Porte TransPorte employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Tom Dermody said in a statement Monday.
“We are disappointed to share that we’ve had a city employee test positive for the coronavirus,” he said.
”This is a reminder to all of us that while things continue to open and regulations begin to relax, we cannot let up on protective measures to safeguard our employees and residents.”
The employee was tested on Wednesday, Sept. 30, but continued to work for the remainder of the week without notifying the city, the mayor said.
The employee alerted TransPorte and city officials Monday morning after receiving a positive result.
In response, the city will be “following its internal corrective action policy regarding any potential discipline,” Dermody said.
City officials believe that the employee contracted the virus from an event outside of work, said Jessica Bruder, city director of communications.
As a precaution, TransPorte is suspending service, with the city temporarily shutting down the department Monday morning, Bruder said. Crews will be deep cleaning buses, while all TransPorte employees are sent for testing, she said.
In addition, all other city employees in direct contact with the individual will be tested.
”At this time, the city has no reason to believe that there was any spread to drivers or passengers,” Dermody said.
“We realize that this is an inconvenience to city residents who depend on TransPorte to get around our community,” he added.
”Still, we must take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our residents. Once TransPorte employees receive negative test results, we will be able to resume transportation service. We look forward to once again being able to provide safe transportation to our residents.”
Out of an abundance of caution, this week’s City Council and Board of Works meetings will be streamed live via YouTube and Facebook Live only, and City Hall will be closed to in-person meetings, Bruder said.
The TransPorte employee is the second city worker to have contracted COVID-19.
A City Hall staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in late May, prompting leaders to shut down the facility to employees for a day so crews could perform a deep clean of the building.
More than 30 of the employee’s coworkers were tested following the city’s announcement.
City of La Porte residents or recent TransPorte passengers with concerns are encouraged to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
To register, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.