Phase III of the remodeling of the Michigan City Public Library, which is nearly complete, included a new front desk and front offices, and will include new lighting and other energy-efficient features.
Phase I of the project was a complete overhaul of the Youth Services Department before the COVID-19 pandemic. It included new furniture, colorful shelving, an updated play area and makerspace, which was "wildly popular" during the time it was open.
The library also added five private meeting rooms for groups of up to four people, and a conference room for up to 10 people. Each comes with tables and chairs, a dry erase board and technology to host a meeting.
Some in-person programming has returned to the library for adults, but in-person children’s programming remains on hold until the threat of COVID-19 is lessened. All other resources, including the refurbished Genealogy Room, remain available.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Phase II of the project included more than doubling the resources in the computer lab, which remains a popular spot to get work or studying done.
A visitor works in in the lobby, also refurbished during Phase III of construction. The color scheme and mid-century-style furniture pay homage to the original creation, but are fresher and updated.
MICHIGAN CITY – New carpeting, fresh shelving fixtures and a more airy layout – Phase III of the remodel at the Michigan City Public Library is nearly finished, and library public relations director Robin Kohn was proud to show it off.
“The building is more than 40 years old, so it was starting to need a refresh, not just for aesthetic purposes but because library services are changing so much,” she said.
