INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s daily average of new coronavirus infections continued and deaths continues to grow at record levels, while La Porte County had its second-largest daily new case count of the pandemic and five more deaths reported over the weekend.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,799 as of Friday. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and has more than doubled over the past three weeks.
The 2,521 new infections reported Saturday were a daily high, and the second straight day that figure topped 2,000.
The ISDH on Monday reported 1,589 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 149,166. Another 23 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 3,727 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 233 probable deaths have also been reported.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,807 as of Sunday. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and has more than doubled since late September. Hospitalizations for coronavirus illnesses have gone up about two-thirds since then.
The state reported 42 new cases in La Porte County and 4 new deaths on Monday. That brings the county total to 2,130 cases and 57 deaths.
On Sunday, the ISDH reported 1,629 additional cases and 19 deaths. In La Porte County, 20 news cases were reported, along with the one death.
On Saturday, ISDH reported 2,521 additional cases, including about 100 whose reporting was delayed. Another 31 deaths were also reported. There were 62 new cases reported in La Porte County, second-largest in a single day since 69 cases were reported on April 15.
As of Monday, La Porte County’s 7-day rolling average of new case positivity was 11 percent for unique individuals tested, and 8 percent for all tests reported, a total of 26,108.
More than 1.5 million people in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19. Total testing has topped 2.5 million with some people receiving more than one test.
The daily average of coronavirus-related deaths has more than doubled in less than a month as the state’s tally of new infections and hospitalizations have grown quickly.
The ISDH’s Monday update showed Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths reached 19 as of Friday.
That is up from an average of nine deaths on Sept. 22, just before nearly all of Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes were lifted. The last time the deaths average was at least 19 a day was in early June after peaking at 42 in late April.
