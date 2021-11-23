Katherine Bellah’s lamp shade took third place in the contest, while an entry by Elizabeth Santos took second. Top winners received cash prizes from Friends of Noguchi and Vibrant Communities of La Porte County.
La Porte Friends of Noguchi members and La Porte County Public Library staff gather in front of the Noguchi mural, created by David Blodgett and donated to the library in 2019. It will remain on permanent display.
The ribbon is cut to dedicate the Isamu Noguchi mural, commissioned by La Porte Friends of Noguchi, at the La Porte County Public Library’s Main Branch in La Porte on Nov. 17, the artist’s birthday.
Photo provided / La Porte County Public Library
Emma Mitschelen’s sculpture won first prize in the Noguchi November High School Art competition. Students from across La Porte County were invited to enter the contest.
Some of the winners, including 12 honorable mentions, in the competition stand before the mural during the event last week. Their work can be viewed at the Main Library for the rest of the month.
Photos provided / La Porte County Public Library
