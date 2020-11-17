INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Indiana residents, while another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has filled the state’s hospitals with nearly 3,000 patients, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The Governor and First Lady were also advised to go into quarantine on Tuesday after some of their security staff tested positive.
Another 84 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths pushed Indiana’s pandemic toll to 5,025, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The department’s daily statistics update also shows that Indiana had 2,951 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday. That’s the largest number hospitalized with COVID-19 since the state began making such reports public last spring, and it surpasses the previous peak of 2,768 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded as of Sunday.
The state agency also reported that another 5,541 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – the seventh straight day of recording more than 5,000 new infections. Indiana’s average daily number of newly confirmed COVD-19 cases reached 6,143 as of Monday, up 243 percent from a month ago.
That includes several members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s security detail who have tested positive for COVID-19, and, as a result, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has advised the governor and First Lady Janet Holcomb to quarantine beginning Tuesday.
The Governor and First Lady are considered close contacts and will be tested later this week. The ISDH will perform the contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady and the security detail.
Holcomb, 52, tested negative for COVID-19 last month after Box announced she was infected.
Another 58 cases were reported in La Porte County Tuesday, raising the total to 3,898, according to ISDH. One more death was also reported, bringing the county toll to 83.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was 12.4 percent, and the rate for unique individuals tested was 19.3 percent.
Also on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, resumed his duties in Washington, D.C., following two negative tests for COVID-19.
The senator last week canceled his scheduled public appearances and quarantined after being exposed to a staff member in Indiana who later was confirmed to have COVID-19.
“I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and I look forward to returning to Washington to push for more relief for Hoosiers who are hurting as a result of this pandemic,” Young said.
“I encourage all Hoosiers to remain vigilant and continue to take this virus seriously.”
