La PORTE — La Porte County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic has moved into offering second doses to residents that have used the clinic.
La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners provided an update on the clinic, located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, to the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
“The fairgrounds is still going great,” she said. “We’ve vaccinated over 7,000 people. We’ve started on the second doses. This will be our second week doing second doses.”
Last weekend, said Lahners, the Indiana State Department of Health also conducted a mobile clinic at Ivy Tech and was able to vaccinate another 519 people.
“They will be back in three weeks to do second doses,” she said.
The La Porte County Health Department was contacted by the ISDH about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and whether they would be interested in taking it, Lahners said. Currently the county’s clinic offers the Moderna vaccine.
“We did say that we would take J&J, which is a one dose. You don’t have to come back for a second shot. We could have that,” Lahners said. “It has a much longer, up to two-year, shelf life in the freezer so we don’t have to get it in an arm the next day.”
Lahners said they did not know when they would be getting the recently FDA-approved vaccine.
“It could be as early as this Friday, or it could be next week sometime. They did not tell us what we would be getting,” Lahners said.
On Wednesday it was announced those who are 50 and older can receive the vaccine, a day after the state opened vaccines to the 55 and older group.
“It’s a huge number of people in Indiana in that age group and they didn’t want to inundate the system at once,” Lahners said.
A group of high needs patients outside the age range can now receive the vaccine, she said. These include patients active in cancer treatment, active dialysis patients, sickle cell disease patients, post-solid organ transplant patients, and individuals with Down syndrome. Those patients will have to register for the vaccine through their doctor’s office.
“They want people going through their doctor’s office to get that registration just because of all the other medications and treatments that they receive,” Lahners said. “They want to make sure it’s going to be safe for them to get that vaccine.”
In related matters, the commissioners passed a resolution requesting that teachers receive priority vaccinations by being placed in the Phase 1A vaccination group and, in the absence of a move of teachers into that group, they be placed on call lists for surplus vaccines on hand.
The La Porte County Council passed a similar resolution on Feb. 22.
“To me, our teachers are our frontline staff, as are the school support staff,” said Commissioner Sheila Matias.
“There are many support staff, certified staff and teaching staff in our schools across the county who are in their 20s, 30s and 40s and I believe it’s this commission’s intent to show our support for those individuals but also to encourage our governor and the State Department of Health to allow them ... to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
State officials previously said that Indiana teachers younger than 50 could become eligible for shots under a federal program being operated at Kroger, Meijer and Walmart stores.
