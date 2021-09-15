This Grand Prix organizers also brought in AquaX, a group that promotes high-endurance jet-ski racing around the world. They said this contributed to visitors spending $11.8 million on direct expenditures such as food, beverages, shopping and transportation.
A total of 249,400 people visited the 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix event held Aug. 4-8, generating $17.7 million for La Porte County’s economy.
Photo provided
This Grand Prix organizers also brought in AquaX, a group that promotes high-endurance jet-ski racing around the world. They said this contributed to visitors spending $11.8 million on direct expenditures such as food, beverages, shopping and transportation.
MICHIGAN CITY — The decision to expand the 2021 Great Lakes Grand Prix by continuing with the two races paid off in a big way for Michigan City – the event set all-time records for attendance and earnings.
According to the Visit Michigan City LaPorte Visitors Bureau, a total of 249,400 people visited the 12th annual event held Aug. 4-8, generating $17.7 million for La Porte County’s economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.