MICHIGAN CITY — The decision to expand the 2021 Great Lakes Grand Prix by continuing with the two races paid off in a big way for Michigan City – the event set all-time records for attendance and earnings.

According to the Visit Michigan City LaPorte Visitors Bureau, a total of 249,400 people visited the 12th annual event held Aug. 4-8, generating $17.7 million for La Porte County’s economy.

