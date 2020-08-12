Deadline for MC Chamber golf outing
MICHIGAN CITY — Wednesday, Aug. 19, is the deadline to register for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pottowattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Cost for a foursome is $700, which includes golf, cart, lunch, complimentary beverages and four $20 Chamber gift certificates. Cost for an individual is $175.
Sponsorships are also available. For more information or to register visit https://mca chamber.com/ and look under the News & Events tab; call 219-874-6221; or email info@mcachamber.com.
LP volleyball invite scaled back
La PORTE — The La Porte varsity volleyball invitational, scheduled for Aug. 22, has been canceled due to concerns about meeting capacity and social distancing guidelines. “After much deliberation, the athletic department determined that it would be impossible to host 12 teams and meet the required guidelines,” a statement from the department said.
The department does feel comfortable hosting three teams, in addition to the Slicers, in a round-robin competition on the same date. New Prairie, Huntington North and Fort Wayne Northrop will take part, with each team competing in three matches. Play will begin at 9 a.m.
Hike, presentation on ticks Saturday
UNION PIER, Michigan — The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the trails at Goldberry Woods, a bed and breakfast in Union Pier, and learn about ticks and lyme disease from innkeeper Julie Haberichter. The hike starts at 9 a.m. (CDT) on Saturday, and the presentation on ticks follows the hike, about 10 a.m., and include a workshop on how to make tick tubes.
Both hike and presentation will observe social distancing, and face masks are required for both. For the hike, attendees should wear long pants, comfortable shoes or boots, a hat and insect repellent. Goldberry Woods is located at 9902 Community Hall Rd. in Union Pier, Michigan. Parking is near the orchard, where the hike will begin. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers .com.
LPHS announces boys soccer changes
La PORTE — La Porte High School has announced several changes to the boys soccer schedule. The Hammond Clark match on Aug. 17 has been canceled. The Slicers will play varsity only at Wheeler on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at noon. Mishawaka Marian will replace Northridge on the schedule for Aug 22.
