North Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City was awash in green as hundreds of people, many of them decked out in appropriate costume, lined the street for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2020.
Young girls from the Mayer School of Irish Dance in Valli Park, Illinois, performed jigs and other traditional dances on a windy afternoon in the Uptown Arts District during the 2020 Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
A young drummer with the Soul Steppers Drill Team kept the beat as the team performed along the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade route in 2020.
File photos / Jeff Mayes
File photos / Jeff Mayes
Parade Princess Rowan Hoener and Parade Prince Dexter Hart kept warm while riding in a float during the 2020 Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
