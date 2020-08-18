MICHIGAN CITY — Applications are now open for a scholarship that has helped more than 60 La Porte County students attend college over the last 20 years.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available on the Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s website at www.uflc.net.
“Through support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Lilly Endowment, Unity Foundation offers two full-tuition, four-year college scholarships to benefit La Porte County residents,” Unity marketing coordinator Lisa Stojanovich said.
The scholarships provide full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any accredited Indiana public or private college or university, she said.
“Receiving the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a privilege and an honor for a student that far exceeds its monetary value,” according to Stojanivich.
“Therefore, the Scholarship Selection Committee, comprised of volunteers from throughout the county, will seek to recommend the two most outstanding La Porte County students among those who apply.”
Part of the Lilly Scholarship application includes essays.
“The committee puts a lot of weight on these essays, as they are the first opportunity for applicants to really shine,” Stojanoivich said.
Unity suggests students have a counselor, teacher or other trusted mentor proof-read their answers before submitting the application, she said.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must:
Be a resident of La Porte County
Have graduated from an accredited high school that serves La Porte County by June 30, 2021.
Intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study beginning in the Fall of 2021 at an accredited Indiana college or university
Submit a complete online application to the Unity Foundation by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020.
The scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, commitment and motivation to succeed in academics, employment history, and financial need, Stojanovich said.
A personal interview will assist in determining scholarship nominees.
“Over the past 20 years, 62 La Porte County students have benefitted from this generous scholarship program, totaling more than $4 million in support,” she said.
