Santa Claus (Tony Pecina) receives some cash from a stopped motorist Thursday afternoon in Michigan City. His effort was part of a final push for donations to the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s annual Christmas campaign. Pecina, along with a group of friends, visited some of the city’s busiest intersections to greet motorists and fill their red kettles before the holidays.
The group of friends stopped to pose for a photo at the intersection of Franklin Street and Coolspring Avenue before heading south to their next stop. Pictured, from left, are Janice Bohim; Marty Corley, chief of operations at the Michigan City Police Department; Jennifer and Tony Pecina; Chuck Krause; and Andy Hynek, captain and patrol shift commander with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Santa and Mrs. Claus – played by Tony Pecina and his wife, Jennifer – seek donations from cars stopped at the intersection, while Capt. Andy Hynek of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office keeps a watchful eye out for their safety.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Chuck Krause, right, dressed as Buddy the Elf, while his pal, Janice Bohim, donned her own festive elf attire for the occasion.
A generous motorist gives Krause another donation for his red kettle.
MICHIGAN CITY — In one final push for donations to The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s annual Christmas campaign, a group of friends dressed up in festive costumes and hit some of Michigan City’s busiest intersections to collect donations on Thursday.
“The idea started as Tony [Pecina] would dress up as Santa Claus and I would dress up as Buddy the Elf, and we would ring the bell at the red kettle at Al’s [Supermarket],” said Chuck Krause. “But then Tony said he wanted to do it like how the firefighters do when they stand in traffic with the boot.”
