MICHIGAN CITY — In one final push for donations to The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s annual Christmas campaign, a group of friends dressed up in festive costumes and hit some of Michigan City’s busiest intersections to collect donations on Thursday.

“The idea started as Tony [Pecina] would dress up as Santa Claus and I would dress up as Buddy the Elf, and we would ring the bell at the red kettle at Al’s [Supermarket],” said Chuck Krause. “But then Tony said he wanted to do it like how the firefighters do when they stand in traffic with the boot.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.