After being pulled over for running a stop sign, Branden Hewlett of Michigan City is now facing firearm and OWI charges. Deputies found a Glock handgun and a partially consumed alcoholic beverage in his vehicle, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man is facing OWI and firearm charges after an officer found a gun in his vehicles during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Branden J. Hewlett is facing a unlawful possession of a handgun by a dangerous person; and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and OWI with endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.