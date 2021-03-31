Today's e-Edition
- Man accused of mistakenly shooting Michigan City Police officer's son has bond reduced
- Three injured, one critically, when SUV and semi collide on U.S. 12 in Michigan City
- Merrillville Police say search continues for missing Michigan City woman
- Michigan City Mayor vetoes resolution of no-confidence, says he 'disagrees fully'
- Elizabeth Silvas
- Bond reduction denied for suspect in Pinetree Court slaying
- Suspect in fatal shooting on Michigan City's east side will stand trial in April
- Nora L. Schultz
- Two-county pursuit ends with crash involving Sheriff's vehicle on I-94 near Burns Harbor
- Shooting on Thurman Avenue in Michigan City leaves one injured
- Mayor Duane Parry apologizes, orders diversity training for all city employees, including himself (2)
- After no-confidence vote, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry says he won't resign: 'I'm not a quitter' (1)
- La Pore County officials considering best use of 'once-in-a-lifetime' American Rescue Plan funds (1)
