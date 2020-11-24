Bolt for the Heart president Pierre Twer, left, leads a round of applause for members of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and Trail Creek Police Department gathered for the donation of AEDs at Franciscan Health Michigan City on Nov. 19.
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd speaks during the presentation of AEDs to first responders. He said deputies can arrive at emergency scenes 15 minutes or more prior to ambulances, making the devices even more critical.
Photos provided / Franciscan Health
MICHIGAN CITY — Expressions of gratitude between members of law enforcement and those they protect highlighted the donation of 33 automatic external defibrillators to La Porte County first responders last week.
The presentation on Nov. 19 at Franciscan Health Michigan City was the culmination of the second annual Bolt for the Heart 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon. Sponsorships and funds raised by the race paid for 29 AEDs for the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and four for the Long Beach Police Department.
