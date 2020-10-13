The MCHS military drill team competes in last year’s sectional meet at Purdue University. The Wolves are focused on winning this year’s sectional meet and advancing to the National Championship at Daytona Beach, Florida, in April.
Photos provided / MCAS
The MCHS Color Guard presents the colors at the Senior Night football game.
Photos provided / MCAS
The MCHS Color Guard observes COVID-19 protocol while “falling in” to “March on the Colors.”
Cadet Lance Corporal Clarence Hovey brings in the Salvation Army kettle stand after the “Stuff-a-Bus” food collection.
Cadet Private First Class Marissa Hooper wheels in food to the Salvation Army.
MICHIGAN CITY — Despite the pandemic, the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps continues to support MCHS and the surrounding community, said Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath.
The cadets provided the Color Guard for the Senior Night football game on Sept. 25 and helped the Salvation Army on their “Stuff-a-Bus” collection of food for the needy.
