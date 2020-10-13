MICHIGAN CITY — Despite the pandemic, the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps continues to support MCHS and the surrounding community, said Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath.

The cadets provided the Color Guard for the Senior Night football game on Sept. 25 and helped the Salvation Army on their “Stuff-a-Bus” collection of food for the needy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.