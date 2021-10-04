VALPARAISO – The United Way of Northwest Indiana conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to mark the official merger of Lake Area United Way and United Way of Porter County.
For more than 50 years, the two United Ways have been serving Northwest Indiana by supporting a vast network of health, education and financial stability programs to help residents in need get back on their feet, according to Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til and new board chair of United Way of Northwest Indiana.
