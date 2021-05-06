La PORTE — Back in March 2020, Purdue University Northwest honors student Kayla Vasilko was getting ready to leave for Hollywood.
The creative writing major planned continue her research on Michigan City native and silent movie star Anita King, famous for not only appearing on the big screen, but being the first woman to cross the U.S. solo in an automobile.
Then everything shut down.
Stay-at-home orders were issued for Indiana and California due to the pandemic, effectively barring Vasilko from exploring any of the Hollywood archives, or seeing firsthand any of the artifacts related to King’s film legacy, or her legendary 1915 coast-to-coast solo trek.
“But I didn’t want to give up the project,” she said.
So Vasilko extended her independent study program at PNW, which had allowed her to pursue King’s legacy, then doubled down on grant requests, contacting archives and requesting loans for artifacts related to King from facilities across the country.
Now, according to Vasilko, the work has paid off.
On May 15, the La Porte County Historical Society Museum will hold a grand opening for its exhibit on King – “Anita King: Indiana’s Own Paramount Girl” – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring 25 artifacts related to her life and career. Vasilko will also premiere a creative nonfiction film on King’s importance to women today.
On top of that, she is working with Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department assistant superintendent Shannon Eason on erecting a bronze sign recognizing King and summarizing her life.
She’s also applying for a historical marker to put in front of King’s family home at 1005 Washington St. in Michigan City. The home is already listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
“We’ve got many, many photographs, newspapers, props and costumes … over 25 pieces for the exhibit,” she said, which includes a rare KisselKar similar to the one King used to cross the country.
Vasilko was able to locate five of Anita King’s films in the Library of Congress, and obtained funding to digitize one of them, a 1915 movie titled “Snobs.” She said the film stock is highly flammable, so she is attempting to get funding to preserve the remaining four – “The Man from Home” (1914), “The Heir to the Hoorah” (1916), “The Golden Fetter” (1917), and “Mistaken Identity” (1919).
For the exhibit, she worked with La Porte County Historian Bruce Johnson, who reached out after hearing about the project. Johnson had previously researched the lives of Indiana celebrities for a series of lectures. But he was not familiar with King.
“Audiences are always amazed when they learn (that all these prominent people) are from Indiana,” he said. “When I learned that Anita King from Michigan City became a movie star and the first woman to drive solo across the U.S., I knew this would be a fascinating addition to include in my programs on ‘Hoosiers in the Movies’ as well as ‘Hoosiers in Sports.’”
Vasilko also worked with former county historian Fern Eddy Schultz, who passed away earlier this year. Schultz had provided previously unknown information on King, namely her promotion of a cosmetic cream at the end of her career.
According to Vasilko, the promotion was in conjunction with Paramount Pictures and movie producer Jesse Lasky.
“We were surprised because (King) tended to stay out of the spotlight … besides her famous drive,” Vasilko said. “She did not do many publicity stunts like other actresses, and didn’t seek to have her face on many products.”
In regard to the creative nonfiction film about King – “If Men Can Do It, Then So Can a Woman: A Creative Adaptation of the Life of Anita King” – Vasilko, who wrote and starred, said it portrays King’s life in an epistolary style.
It features two women who come upon a cache of King’s letters today, and find the problems she faced back then weren’t so different from what they’re dealing with now. They become inspired and motivated by her ability to overcome the challenges so long ago.
It was filmed in Michigan City’s Barker Mansion, where King reportedly worked before leaving for Hollywood. Mansion curator Anna Weissman said King is not in their census from 1900, when she was reportedly there, but that could be for several reasons, including her employment beginning after, or ending before, the census was taken; or King not being among the live-in staff.
Weissman said they were happy, however, to have the production filmed in the Marie Antoinette Room, and for the Mansion to be utilized in a way to teach the community about “historically under-researched individuals.”
“Anita King was an exceptional woman who broke the mold of what was considered a socially accepted role for women at that time,” she said.
“What’s interesting is the parallel between Catherine (Barker) and Anita; both were orphaned at age 14. Of course, both had vastly different circumstances, but you can imagine the same heartache and profound sense of loss.”
Much of King’s fame is tied to her success racing cars, and her trek across the U.S.
In 1915, newspapers hailed her as the first woman to drive alone from California to New York, making it in 49 days. She crossed unpaved roads, survived bad weather, and even encountered a mad coyote. King promoted Paramount Pictures with the trip, during which she was known as “The Paramount Girl.”
Although Vasilko was unable to locate the actual vehicle King drove, she was able to acquire a 1914 KisselKar Touring, similar to the 1915 model King used. The vehicle is on loan from Lynn and Jeanne Kissel, and is one of only six known to still exist, according to Lynn.
King retired from acting in 1919, and started breeding racehorses and establishing a series of safe houses for women trying to reach their dreams in L.A. This included formation of a YWCA recreation club for women trying to find work in the studios.
According to Vasilko, King also worked to ensure motion picture plants had at least one female officer, gave lectures about the need for training to work in film, and spoke out against advertisers who lured girls to Hollywood with false promises.
For those unable to attend King’s exhibit in person, Vasilko has completed an online exhibit at thestoryof anitaking.wordpress.com/.
Reflecting upon the exhibit, Vasilko said it was actually beneficial to the project that her trip to California got canceled, because it allowed her to devote more time and resources acquiring records and artifacts than she otherwise would have.
“So I feel that, despite the challenges, things could not have worked better.”
The special exhibit will run through July at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. For information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.
