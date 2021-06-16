MICHIGAN CITY — Summer is here and the Michigan City Police Department is advising residents to keep their vehicles secure to prevent break-ins and avoid being easy targets for thieves this season.
Summer is the most popular season for vehicle thefts and break-ins, and items like cell phones, laptops, purses and other valuable items left in vehicles are targets for thieves, Sgt. Steve Forker said in a statement from the MCPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.