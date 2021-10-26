La PORTE — Commonly thought of as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 can also affect multiple organs, including the heart and vascular system, according to cardiologists with Northwest Medical Group
Mild COVID-19 illness is typically recognized by upper respiratory tract symptoms, loss of taste and smell and gastrointestinal symptoms. Moderate illness occurs in about 15 percent of people who may have fever, shortness of breath, cough and lower respiratory tract infection. Severe illness occurs in about 5 percent of people who develop severe pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and shock.
“COVID-19 does cause severe illness and death in younger and otherwise healthy people; however, advanced age, coronary artery disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension are major risk factors for the worst outcomes,” said Dr. Abul Basher, cardiologist with NW Medical Group.
Roughly one-third of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 are diagnosed with heart and vascular complications. The most frequent problem is heart muscle inflammation and injury, Basher said.
Other serious problems include abnormal blood clotting, heart rhythm abnormalities, cardiomyopathy and heart failure, pericarditis and pericardial effusion, heart attack and stroke, he said.
Children and young adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 can develop a rare illness 4-6 weeks after the infection called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to Dr. Stella Kyung, cardiologist.
Resembling Kawasaki disease, MIS-C is characterized by hyperinflammation in the body, and severe heart and vascular problems including hypotension and shock, cardiomyopathy and heart failure, coronary artery abnormalities and heart rhythm abnormalities, she said.
“Heart involvement and myocardial inflammation can be demonstrated by cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) imaging after acute COVID-19 resolves,” Kyung said.
“Chronic or ‘long’ COVID-19 is defined as symptoms persisting more than 12 weeks. It is estimated that 10-30 percent of infected people, including those with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, experience chronic COVID-19.”
Common persistent symptoms include profound fatigue, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, palpitations, lightheadedness and chest pain, according to Kyung.
Blood work may identify persistent inflammation, abnormal lipid levels and disordered glucose metabolism. Chronic heart failure and development of orthostatic intolerance syndromes – resting or postural low blood pressure and/or rapid heart rates – can become severely disabling conditions, she said.
Those recovering from COVID-19 should watch for symptoms that could suggest heart and vascular problems, the doctors said.
Northwest Health recommends patients consult their primary care provider or cardiologist if they experience symptoms or have concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.