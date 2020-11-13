MICHIGAN CITY — After just four weeks of allowing students to attend classes in person, Michigan City Area Schools is reverting to a virtual-only instruction format.
MCAS had announced Wednesday that it would undergo another week of operating under a hybrid schedule. But by Thursday, the district changed course and opted for remote learning for the next six school weeks.
“… [Over] the past 24 hours, we have seen a rapid rise in the number of students and staff who are absent due to quarantine (or caring for those in quarantine),” MCAS communications director Betsy Kohn said in an email to district families late Thursday afternoon. “This has greatly impacted our ability to operate in person.”
Beginning Monday, all classes will resume online, where they will remain through at least Friday, Jan. 15.
The supervised learning centers at Pine and Joy elementary schools or the Westcott Center (formerly Elston) will continue operating Monday through Friday for students who are currently attending.
“It is our goal to return to in-person instruction or a hybrid model by Tuesday, Jan. 19,” Kohn said, noting the students are already scheduled not to have school on Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Teachers and students will still have Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23-27, and winter break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
“We urge all families and employees to help limit COVID spread in our community by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing hands frequently,” Kohn said.
MCAS is one of dozens of school districts throughout the state that’s made the decision to send kids back home.
The MSD of New Durham Township had already moved all students in Westville Schools to remote learning as of Nov. 9.
“This weekend, we learned that several of our essential employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus and are now experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” Superintendent Sandra Wood said in a post on the Westville Middle/High School Facebook page.
“These employees must now begin a quarantine period per health department and CDC guidance. Because we cannot maintain in-person operations without these employees, we will be moving to Red programming for all grade levels ...”
“Our goal is to be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, but we will continue to evaluate our ability to safely return as that date approaches.”
Like MCAS, the New Prairie High School and Middle School will begin operating on a fully remote schedule on Monday. However, they expect to return to in-person schooling on Nov. 30 using a 50-percent attendance hybrid schedule.
New Prairie United School Corporation said it will issue its decision officially on Nov. 25.
NPUSC elementary schools will continue with a 50-percent attendance hybrid schedule next week, as they are not experiencing as many positive COVID cases or resulting quarantines as the middle and high school.
Extracurricular activities will continue for all New Prairie students regardless of grade level next week despite the change in school schedules. The district said the extracurriculars will only be canceled if La Porte County’s COVID metric moves into the red, and then reinstated when the county moves back into orange.
“The NPUSC School Board has carefully weighed this issue after much consideration in the interest of safety for our students, coaches and community,” Superintendent Paul White wrote in a letter posted on the high school’s Facebook page.
La Porte Community School Corporation announced Wednesday that it will continue with a hybrid schedule next week.
Students who attend in person will continue to do so on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and have remote learning on Tuesday and Thursday.
They will then attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, and then be off the next three days for Thanksgiving break.
If La Porte County remains in the orange beyond then, LPCSC schools will pick up the same hybrid schedule for the week of Nov. 30.
The district’s website shows it will move into strictly remote learning should the county move into the red spread level.
South Central Community School Corporation Superintendent Theodore Stevens issued a letter Wednesday notifying parents that the district plans to maintain full attendance in person at this time.
Should La Porte County move into the red tier, South Central schools would revert to a hybrid schedule.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 in schools in its weekly data release on Monday, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,500 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the school year.
As of Monday, 1,589 schools have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, with more than 100 of those schools reporting a case for the first time this week. An additional 353 schools have not reported any cases, and 424 schools have yet to report their data to the state.
