MICHIGAN CITY — Businesses interested in getting their employees vaccinated against COVID-19 can arrange to do so right in their own facility.
HealthLinc and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City are working together to promote COVID-19 vaccinations to area manufacturing facilities, businesses and organizations.
HealthLinc is working in partnership with employers to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their businesses on days and times that work best for their employees.
“We know it can be difficult to take time off of work to get the vaccine, said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO.
“We will administer the J&J vaccine, which requires only one shot and will bring the vaccine directly to the workplace. We want to do everything possible to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to everyone and stop the spread of this virus.”
HealthLinc will administer the J&J vaccine to employees 18 years and older of interested businesses and organizations. To schedule a vaccine clinic, call Jennifer Wright at 219-872-6200, ext. 3755, or jwright@healthlincchc.org.
“As a link to the business community and beyond, our team wants to ensure that employers and nonprofits are aware of this onsite clinic option that helps overcome obstacles to receive the vaccine,” EDCMC executive director Clarence Hulse said.
“We are honored to be part of a collaborative effort to reach as many people as possible to help pave the way to a healthier community.”
For more information, contact Jodie Wexelberg at jwexelberg@healthlincchc.org.
