La PORTE — The morning of Sept. 21, 1980, started like so many other Sundays that Deputy Neil Thompson had seen during his service with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

While members of the public were busy worshiping at church or home preparing to enjoy a day of football, Thompson had suited up in his brown and tan uniform and reported for duty, preparing for another day of protecting and serving his community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.