On Sept. 21, 1980, La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Thompson became the only member of the department to die in the line of duty, and he and his sacrifice have not been forgotten, even 40 years later.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
La PORTE — The morning of Sept. 21, 1980, started like so many other Sundays that Deputy Neil Thompson had seen during his service with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
While members of the public were busy worshiping at church or home preparing to enjoy a day of football, Thompson had suited up in his brown and tan uniform and reported for duty, preparing for another day of protecting and serving his community.
