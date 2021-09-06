MICHIGAN CITY — La Porte County Career & Technology Education’s Construction Technology program has earned a State Earn and Learn certification from the Indiana Office of Work-based Learning and Apprenticeships.
Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins announced the honor at last week’s School Board meeting; and invited board members to attend a press conference at A.K. Smith at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, at which time they may celebrate the SEAL designation with representatives from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
