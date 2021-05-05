Boone and the other dogs at Giant Paw Prints Rescue in Westville will benefit from a donation drive being conducted this week by The Collective, including a special event Friday at Burn ’Em Brewing in Michigan City.
Boone was totally emaciated and suffering from anemia when he arrived at the Westville rescue, but is gaining some weight and strength as he is nursed back to health and hopefully prepared for adoption.
Boone got to visit Burn ‘Em, which is brewing up a special beer in his honor, to be released Friday during the donation drive. From left in back are Howie Wiesjahn, co-owner of Burn ‘Em; Mandy Krickhahn of The Collective; Steve Murray, co-owner of Burn ‘Em; Rob Austin, co-owner Burn ‘Em; in front, Chris Reisetter, beer and dog enthusiast, and Nikki Reisetter, tap room manager.
Photo provided / The Collective
Photos provided / The Collective
Boone was found crammed into a crate along a country road in rural Boone County, taken to a vet and then brought to Giant Paw Prints, which specializes in large breeds.
Murray and Krickhahn brew up some of Boone’s Honey Blonde Ale at Burn ‘Em. The brewers also created a hop- and alcohol-free dog-safe version.
WESTVILLE — An emaciated dog found in a crate dumped along a roadside in central Indiana is getting new life at a pet rescue in Westville, and a group of local entrepreneurs is trying to help it and all the other dogs there.
The Collective entrepreneurial group is conducting a community giveback event for Giant Paw Prints Rescue during National Pet Week through Saturday.
