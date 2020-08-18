La PORTE — A man arrested following a lengthy police pursuit across La Porte County earlier this summer was also being sought by police in Illinois on a murder charge, according to authorities.
On June 17, 38-year-old Jose F. Zavala was arrested near La Porte by La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies following a pursuit across the northern part of the county.
After initially providing a false name, Zavala (aka Roberto Rodriguez-Zavalo) was identified as the suspect being sought in connection with a May 20 homicide in Wheeling, Illinois, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In the days after his arrest, Wheeling Police Department detectives traveled to the La Porte County Jail to interview Zavala, who has now been charged with first degree murder in Cook County Circuit Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He remains in the La Porte County Jail, where he is being held without bond awaiting extradition to Illinois.
The 15-mile pursuit started with a road rage incident on I-94 in Michigan City and ended when the tires on Zavala’s vehicle were deflated in La Porte, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After being arrested, he first identified himself as 40-year-old Paco Libra of La Porte, but was later positively identified as Zavala, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.
He was charged in La Porte County with felony counts of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness; and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, operating while never having received a license, and making a false identity statement, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
About 1:26 a.m. on June 17, Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Kesling was dispatched to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 in Michigan City after a woman called 911 and reported a white pickup was attempting to force her vehicle off the roadway on I-94, Allen said.
Kesling then saw a pickup matching the description exit I-94 onto U.S. 20 and begin to travel eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Allen.
The deputy followed the truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but, the driver failed to stop. The pursuit continued eastbound to the dogbone interchange in Rolling Prairie, where the pickup exited and began to travel west on State Road 2, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Near the intersection of SR 2 and CR-150E in La Porte, Deputy Keith Waltz set up a set of tire deflation devices. The pickup ran over the devices and slowed to a stop near Whitehead Road.
For several minutes, deputies gave verbal commands for the driver to exit the pickup, but he again refused to comply, according to Allen. A “chemical agent” was then “introduced into interior of the pickup” and soon after, the driver exited and was taken into custody.
