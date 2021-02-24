La PORTE — Everyone has been affected by the pandemic in many ways, and United Ways in Indiana are launching a survey to better understand how COVID-19 and economic disruption affected and continues to affect communities.
The survey, launched last week, will help local United Ways and their communities identify trends and needs to best provide resources and support in this challenging time. It asks about you, your household and what you are doing to get by, according to Kathryn Habecker, Impact & Advocacy manager for Indiana United Ways.
Community members are asked to respond and provide insight into how COVID-19 impacted their household’s ability to cover basic needs, and the choices households make to ensure health, education and financial stability.
Completing the survey should take 5-10 minutes. It closes on March 5, with a final report and analysis of the survey data available in the spring, Habecker said.
“We want to understand the impact on individuals and families, and encourage as many people as possible to take the survey and share it with friends, family and other community members,” she said.
Responses are confidential and no one will be able to associate your name with your responses, she said.
When COVID-19 hit, nearly 950,000 Indiana households were already one emergency away from financial ruin – a 10-year record high – setting the stage for the unprecedented economic impact of the crisis, according to Indiana’s latest ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report, released in Spring 2020 by Indiana United Ways and United For ALICE.
The challenges faced by ALICE households continue to be exacerbated by the pandemic, according to Indiana United Ways president and CEO Maureen Noe.
“We know that this pandemic has significantly affected and continues to affect our ALICE families, many of whom have kept our essential services afloat during this challenging time,” she said.
“As we look towards an opportunity to rebuild from this pandemic, we want to ensure that our local United Way network and partners understand our ALICE households’ current needs so that we are ready to provide support and resources.”
In 2018, of Indiana’s 2.6 million households, more than 610,000 were ALICE – a record number unable to afford the basics for survival, despite working. That is in addition to the nearly 330,000 families that were living in poverty.
The report shows ALICE households were locked out of the boom economy and unable to establish savings due to meager pay raises and inconsistent job hours, schedules and benefits, Noe said.
As a result, ALICE households accounted for 24 percent of Indiana’s households in 2018, up from 16 percent in 2007. In contrast, poverty levels remained largely flat at about 13%.
“Prior to this pandemic, we already knew that 37 percent of Hoosier households were ALICE with another 11 percent vulnerable to becoming ALICE,” Noe said.
“This survey gives our communities an opportunity to share how they’ve gotten by during this difficult time. It is quick and confidential and will enable United Ways and their partners to address our most pressing community challenges.”
The ALICE Report for Indiana is a project of United For ALICE, encompassing some 650 United Ways in 21 states, along with corporations and foundations, all using the same methodology to document financial need.
ALICE Reports provide county-by-county and town-level data, and analysis of how many households are struggling, including the obstacles households face on the road to financial independence.
“We know that this pandemic continues to affect each of us, and we are grateful for your time and response. You are helping United Ways to know the needs in their community and better serve you,” Noe said.
Take the survey at unitedwaynnj.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8ozUp9CtJM Vgq3k.
For more information, visit iuw.org/alice/ or contact Habecker at Kathryn. Habecker@iuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.