WESTVILLE — When the NWI Lady Vipers hosted a softball tournament last month, you may have heard some barking from the bleachers.
The Playing for the Pups tournament on July 17-19 at the Jr. Miss Softball field in Portage included 27 teams from around the region in girls 10U, 12U, and 14U action.
And among the special guests were residents of Giant Paw Prints Rescue in Westville.
All proceeds from the second annual event benefited Giant Paw Prints, a rescue specializing in large-breed dogs with significant health concerns.
Representatives from Giant Paw Prints were on-site with giant dogs throughout the tournament, and when it was over the NWI Lady Vipers donated $4,500, and several boxes of toys and treats to Giant Paw Prints.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We have had a rough six months. All of our events have been canceled due to COVID,” said Kristen Kearney, marketing and events coordinator at Giant Paw Prints.
Bob Gaffin contacted Giant Paw Prints about a possible partnership in the Playing with the Pups tournament.
“The softball team was trying very hard to raise enough money to pay for one of our dog’s surgeries,” Kearney said.
“Max is one of our great dane rescues. Recently, his stomach flipped, otherwise known as bloat, and he was rushed into surgery. The result is now a healthy dog with a $5,000 tummy!”
Many of the dogs at Giant Paw Prints have significant health concerns. The majority of the funds raised from events like Playing with the Pups helps offset their medical care.
“When I received the call from Bob Gaffin at NWI Lady Vipers, we were beyond excited that they raised $4,500,” Kearney said,
“Every volunteer that I told began to cry. Giant Paw Prints Rescue is very close to all of our hearts, and it was incredibly kind that the kids worked so hard for all the dogs.”
Recently, the NWI Lady Vipers players were able to bring all the donations and a check to the rescue on Main Street.
“After a quick tour, they met our handsome 160-pound great Dane named Mouse,” Kearney said.
For more information, visit GiantPawPrints.org or the NWI Lady Vipers on Facebook.
