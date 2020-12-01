INDIANAPOLIS — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November from a month earlier as health officials continue adding to reports and coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic.
In La Porte County, two more grim milestones were reached with the latest figures released Tuesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week with a reporting lull from local officials over the Thanksgiving weekend.
That raises the statewide toll to 5,598 confirmed and 266 probable deaths, and boost Indiana’s coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 – surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400 and almost double October’s total of 732 deaths.
In La Porte County, four more deaths were reported, raising the toll to 101. Another 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases were also reported, raising the county total to 5,100, according to ISDH.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was at 13.7 percent, while the rate for unique individuals tested was 20.9 percent.
The ISDH also reported that 5,518 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 344,373.
The updated data on long-term care facilities showed three establishments in the county with major outbreaks:
Golden Living Center-Fountainview Terrace in La Porte reported 71 resident cases, 34 staff cases and 17 resident deaths
Golden Living Center in La Porte reported 48 residents cases, 28 staff cases and 11 resident deaths
Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City reported 26 resident cases, 9 staff cases and 8 resident deaths
Trail Creek Place Assisted Living in Michigan City reported 10 resident cases, fewer than 5 staff cases and 5 resident deaths
Statewide, ISDH reported 14,010 positive cases among residents of long-term facilities, an increase of 1,207 from a week ago; 2,881 resident deaths, an increase of 182.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency through Dec. 31. Under authority from that emergency, the governor has issued the statewide mask order and limits on crowd sizes based on the county risk level of coronavirus spread.
Hospital officials across the state are worried about being overwhelmed by the quickly growing number of severely ill patients.
“In a lot of ways this is what we feared. We are on the brink right now,” said Dr. David Dunkle, CEO of Johnson Memorial Health in Franklin. “If you get a post-Thanksgiving surge, I am not sure we have the resources to really deal with it.”
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,460 COVID-19 patients as of Monday – about a 350 percent increase since late September when the steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths began.
Officials in Elkhart County cited the strain on the county’s hospitals and more than 80 coronavirus deaths in November as they approved allowing fines of up to $5,000 against businesses for multiple violations of rules such as failing to post signs about mask requirements or holding an improper gathering or meeting.
“None of us came to this spot lightly. If we had thought there was any other way, we wouldn’t be considering this ordinance,” Commissioner Suzie Weirick said. “It is beyond COVID. It’s the ripple effect into the community that has put us into this position. We really just hope ... that people understand masks work, distance works and sanitization works when all used together.”
Republican state Sen. Blake Doriot, whose district covers most of Elkhart County, questioned the authority of local health officials to conduct such inspections, saying “It just slams in the face of property rights.”
County officials said the public health orders need to be reinforced like any other worker safety issue.
“Our main goal is not the fines, although they are there for repeat offenders,” County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said. “Our goal is education, helping businesses work through any problems that may be preventing them from being in compliance.”
Holcomb ended his own quarantine on Tuesday, two weeks after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, his spokeswoman said.
The governor and first lady Janet Holcomb tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20 and the governor has not experienced any symptoms, according to Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor’s press secretary.
The governor has resumed his normal schedule, she said.
Holcomb, 52, also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife are scheduled to remain in quarantine until Friday after having close contact with an infected person. They both have tested negative for COVID-19, the mayor’s office said.
