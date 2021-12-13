CHESTERTON – A motorist was not injured after driving an SUV into Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park on Saturday.
About 3:45 p.m. Dec. 11, the Porter and Chesterton fire departments were dispatched to Dunes State Park Beach for a “drowning rescue” after 911 reported a vehicle drove into the lake, according to a statement on the town of Chesterton's Facebook page.
