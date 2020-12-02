INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly all of Indiana remained in the greatest-risk categories for coronavirus spread in Wednesday’s state health department update that also showed a new high for average daily COVID-19 deaths.
Sixteen of the state’s 92 counties – including Lake County – were listed in the most dangerous red category in the health department’s weekly tracking map. All but one other county – including La Porte, Porter, Starke, St. Joseph and Marshall – was assigned the next riskiest orange rating.
Those overall county ratings have not improved over the past three weeks as Indiana’s number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have continued increasing to surpass the state’s peaks during the initial surge of cases during the spring.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the data does not yet reflect changes from Thanksgiving.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with many hospitals at or near capacity, she said. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday was more than double what it was a month ago, Box said. This is causing some to use diversion, meaning patients must travel farther to reach a facility that can treat them.
On a per capita basis, Indiana has the second-highest number of people hospitalized for the disease among all states, she said.
Health officials on Wednesday added 91 confirmed recent COVID-19 deaths and 19 deaths of people with probable coronavirus infections to the statewide toll. The confirmed deaths for November now total 1,477 – surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400 and almost double October’s total.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 60 per day after that average was below 10 a day during July.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 6,655 additional cases, bringing the state total to 350,970. The new deaths raised the toll to 5,688 confirmed and 285 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, another 71 cases and 3 deaths were reported by ISDH. That brings the county totals to 5,171 confirmed cases and 104 deaths.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate was 13.7 percent for all tests reported, and 20.8 percent for unique individuals tested. If the all-test rate rises to 15 percent, the county would be placed in the red category.
“Each of these individuals has a name, a face, and a family who loves them and is grieving,” Box said of the rising death toll.
The health commissioner dispelled rumors that overall deaths in Indiana are no different than other years.
“There have unquestionably been an increased number of deaths not only across the United States but here in the state of Indiana over this time last year and the prior years,” Box said. “There’s no question that COVID is unfortunately adding to an excessive number of deaths.”
She encouraged state residents to get a vaccine when it is available. The FDA has not yet approved a vaccine, but Indiana is preparing to receive shipments as early as mid-December, she said.
Indiana hopes to have enough vaccines to cover frontline health care workers and long-term care residents by late December, Box said.
“This is the way we get back to our new normal. This is the way we get to resume our lives.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who attended an update session on Wednesday just after coming off quarantine, agreed.
The governor said stopping the spread of COVID requires “personal inconveniences and sacrifices” and said that these “come at a cost, both personal and financial.”
But, Holcomb said, they are “necessary to keep people safe and are worth it for the long-term gain.
“There is no magic wand where you can say, ‘We’ll do this, and it will go away,’” he said. “Every loss of life and every chair that was empty this Thanksgiving is heartbreaking, and if I could have done a lot more I would have done a lot more.”
