MICHIGAN CITY — You may not know the name, yet, but the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a kickoff celebration honoring Naomi Bowman Talbert Anderson.

The noted 19th century African American suffragist, civil rights activist and writer was born in 1843 and raised in Michigan City. She was known as a dynamic speaker, appearing with founders of the women’s suffragist movement to help ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. She died in 1899.

