INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Monday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic.
Indiana had 1,867 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday, a number that surpassed the previous peak of 1,799 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on April 13, the Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday in its daily statistics update.
The state’s coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday marked a 95 percent jump in COVID-19 patients during the past month, the data show.
The health department also added 50 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, raising it to 4,439, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. Indiana had a seven-day rolling average of 28 daily deaths as of Monday, one of the highest levels since May and nearly double from a month ago.
The state agency also reported another 2,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 188,066 following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Indiana’s average daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 3,084 as of Monday. That is up almost 190 percent from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs that the state has seen during the pandemic.
There were 63 new cases reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 2,745 confirmed cases, according to ISDH. There have been 68 deaths reported in the county, where the 7-day positivity rate is 8.9 percent for all tests reported and 13.3 percent for unique individuals tested.
Among the latest cases in Indiana was former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general in Tuesday’s election. He tested positive for COVID-19 after developing “some symptoms,” his campaign announced Tuesday.
Rokita, who faced Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel in Tuesday’s election, had been quarantining with his family after he was informed “by a person unconnected to any campaign activities that he was exposed to COVID-19,” Rokita’s campaign said in a statement.
“Todd just recently tested positive after developing some symptoms. He is doing well and working from home,” the campaign said, adding Rokita would watch election returns at home with his family.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted calls for reinstating coronavirus restrictions since lifting nearly all limits in late September, just as the state started recording sharp increases in hospitalizations, deaths and new infections.
